Alex Lewis could play for Ravens this week

AP

Ravens left guard Alex Lewis was able to fly home with the team after taking a trip to a Nashville hospital to have a neck injury evaluated and the good medical news continued on Monday.

Head coach John Harbaugh gave a positive update on Lewis’ condition less than 24 hours after he left the field on a backboard.

“It looks good. There’s no serious kind of injury there in terms of neurological issues,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s possible for this week as far as I know right now.”

Lewis, who will continue to be evaluated as the week unfolds, had not missed a snap before getting hurt on Sunday. Bradley Bozeman replaced him against the Titans and would likely get the call if Lewis isn’t able to go against the Saints.