All options are on the table for Bills at quarterback

Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen is week-to-week with an elbow injury. Which means that, in theory, he could play this week at Indianapolis.

It also means he may not be able to play, which would thrust either Nathan Peterman or veteran Derek Anderson into the starting lineup.

On Monday, coach Sean McDermott was asked whether all options are on the table for Week Seven.

“At this point, yeah,” McDermott told reporters.

That means Anderson, who recently joined the team primarily as a veteran mentor to Allen, could end up playing.

“It’s something we’re working through right now,” McDermott said. “Working through that with our offensive staff.”

The real question isn’t Anderson’s ability to run the offense with limited time in the system but Peterman’s fitness to continue to play. At some point, the Bills will have seen enough. After Peterman’s performance on Sunday in relief of Allen (including a game-deciding pick six), everyone else has.

Peterman has shown time and again that he’s not just an NFL-caliber quarterback. And that’s OK; the vast majority of competent college quarterbacks can’t thrive at the next level. Peterman has consistently shown he can’t thrive at this level, at least not without a chance to develop in a lower-level league like the AAF.

In two appearances this season, he’s completing less than 40 percent of his passes. He has one touchdown pass and four interceptions, an average per attempt of 5.1 yards, and a passer rating of 16.7.

The Bills had A.J. McCarron under contract, but they traded him for a fifth-round pick. So now it’s Peterman or Anderson. They don’t know what Anderson can do, but they do know what Peterman can do. And Peterman simply can’t do it.

That may be harsh, but it’s accurate. And if the Bills hope to have any chance of contending this year, Peterman can’t be the guy who plays when Allen isn’t available to go.