Anthony Lynn happy Chargers “made all our damn kicks”

The Chargers had to bring Mike Badgley in to kick against the Browns on Sunday because Caleb Sturgis is dealing with a quad injury and it turned out to be just what they needed on special teams.

Sturgis missed seven kicks over the first five weeks of the season and the Chargers have had problems at the position for years, so it was notable that Badgley made all five extra points and a field goal in the 38-14 victory.

“Well, we made all our damn kicks,” head coach Anthony Lynn said to start his postgame press conference.

Lynn didn’t commit to either player for the team’s Week Seven game against the Titans in London, but Badgley’s outing means there’s no reason to rush Sturgis back into action.

“Right now, we feel comfortable with Mike,” Lynn said, via The Athletic. “He did a good job, so maybe we’ll let Caleb heal another week and go with Mike. We’ll see.”

Melvin Gordon ran for three touchdowns, Philip Rivers threw two more and the defense smothered Baker Mayfield, so it was hard to find a flaw in Sunday’s win. More of the same next week will send the Chargers into the bye on a four-game winning streak.