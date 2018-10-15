Baker Mayfield: I didn’t adjust well to Chargers defense

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a rough day against the Chargers.

The rookie tweaked his ankle in the first half, took five sacks and threw an interception in a 38-14 loss that goes down as the worst outing of his brief NFL career. Dropped passes contributed to a 22-of-46 final line, but Mayfield said he found himself “at fault for the majority” of what went wrong in the loss.

“You’re not always going to have a perfect day,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “You’re not always going to have the day that you envision. You have to be a great in-game adjuster at this level. To whatever they are throwing at us, we have to react to it and play well. I will be the first to tell you, I did not do that today.”

Mayfield said his ankle was good after the game and head coach Hue Jackson expressed confidence in the quarterback’s ability to bounce back from the rough outing in Tampa next weekend.