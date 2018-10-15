Ben Roethlisberger jokes James Conner did well in his “last game”

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell hasn’t told the Steelers about whether he’s reporting during the bye week, but he did have his eye on the team Sunday.

Bell sent a tweet recognizing James Conner‘s strong play in the 28-21 win over the Bengals. Conner ran 19 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns to continue a good run as the top running back in Pittsburgh. Thoughts about whether that run will continue led to a joke from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after the game.

“He was a bowling ball today,” Roethlisberger said, via PennLive.com. “He was all over the place. What a great game, but I know it’s his last game for us, so, because Le’Veon’s coming back. I thought he did well in his last one.”

Roethlisberger said last week that Conner should retain a role in the offense if and when Bell returns to the fold and Sunday’s performance was another strong argument in favor of that approach.