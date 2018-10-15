Bengals expected to be without Nick Vigil for about a month

Getty Images

Nick Vigil played more snaps than any other Bengals linebacker during the first six weeks of the 2018 season, but it will be up to others to pick up the slack in the coming weeks.

Vigil injured his knee in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and did not return to the game. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Monday that Vigil has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and that he’s expected to be out for about a month while he recovers.

Vigil has 51 tackles and four tackles for loss this season. Vincent Rey saw his most snaps of the season after Vigil’s injury and will join Vontaze Burfict, Preston Brown, Jordan Evans and Hardy Nickerson at linebacker while Vigil is out.

The Bengals also saw cornerback Darqueze Dennard leave Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. He left the locker room with his arm in a sling, but there’s been no other update about his condition.