Breeland Speaks: NFL rules were on my mind when I let Tom Brady go

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown on Sunday night after Chiefs linebacker Breeland Speaks wrapped him up but then let him go. Speaks said the league’s increased emphasis on roughing the passer led to his mistake.

Speaks said he thought Brady had thrown the ball and was worried about a roughing the passer penalty if he took Brady down. So Speaks let Brady go, and Brady ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown.

“It was definitely on my mind. It sucks,” Speaks said, via Michael Giardi of NFL Network.

Speaks said he’ll “finish the play next time” and take the opposing quarterback down when he has the chance. He’ll risk a penalty flag, but that’s better than a touchdown.