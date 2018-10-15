Broncos designate Su’a Cravens to return from IR

Getty Images

The Broncos have designated safety Su'a Cravens to return from injured reserve.

Monday marked the first day to use the designation.

The Broncos have three weeks to activate Cravens to the 53-player roster or he will remain on IR the remainder of the season. He is not eligible to play until Week Nine against the Texans, but Cravens can and will practice this week.

“[Cravens] can practice,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Monday, via the team website. “Obviously it’s a short week. It’s a walkthrough today, walkthrough tomorrow and a couple fast periods on Wednesday, but he’s back at practice.”

Cravens dealt with a knee injury for most of the summer and missed the first three preseason games. He returned to play in the preseason finale before his knee flared up again.

He underwent surgery soon after.

Cravens, a second-round pick of Washington in 2016, was traded to Denver in the offseason. Cravens missed all of last season dealing with family issues and uncertain whether to continue his career.

The Broncos also will see the return of receiver Jordan Taylor this week, Joseph announced. The Broncos placed Taylor on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp as he rehabbed from hip surgery.