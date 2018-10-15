Broncos lose Ronald Leary for season

Getty Images

Broncos left guard Ronald Leary left Sunday’s loss to the Rams with an injury and he will not be back on the field again this season.

Head coach Vance Joseph announced on Monday that Leary tore his Achilles. He will be placed on injured reserve this week.

Leary played every snap of the first five games and the first 38 of Sunday’s loss before getting hurt. Leary joined the Broncos as a free agent on a four-year deal in 2017 and started all 11 games he played last year. He ended the year on injured reserve with a back injury.

Max Garcia and Connor McGovern closed out Sunday’s game at guard for the Broncos, who have also been without right tackle Jared Veldheer the last two weeks.