Browns bringing in NaVorro Bowman for a workout

Getty Images

The Browns could be beefing up their defense with a guy who not long ago was one of the best linebackers in football.

Per a league source, former 49ers and Raiders linebacker Navorro Bowman will work out for the Browns on Tuesday.

A third-round pick in 2010, Bowman spent seven-plus years with the 49ers. A serious knee injury suffered in the 2013 NFC title game wiped out his 2014 season, but he returned to form in 2015, securing All-Pro status, again.

The following season, a torn Achilles’ tendon ended his season prematurely. Last October, the 49ers released Bowman at his request. He signed with the Raiders, finishing the season in Oakland.

Bowman got few sniffs in free agency, even though he came in at No. 40 on the PFT list of the top 100 available players.

The Browns need an inside linebacker, given the hamstring injury suffered by Joe Schobert on Sunday. On Monday, coach Hue Jackson said that Schobert will be “down for a little while.”