Bryan Bulaga leaves with shoulder injury

Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga injured his shoulder in the first half of Monday night’s game. While the Packers list him as questionable to return, Bulaga stayed on the sideline after halftime.

Byron Bell moved over to right tackle, and Lucas Patrick was playing right guard to start the second half.

The Packers listed Bulaga as questionable on their status report Saturday but with a knee injury.

He played 322 offensive snaps for the Packers in the first five games, which was 88.7 of their plays.

UPDATE 9:40 P.M.: Bulaga has returned.