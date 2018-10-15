Buccaneers fire Mike Smith

Posted by Josh Alper on October 15, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
After the Buccaneers lost to the Bears in Week Four, head coach Dirk Koetter said that the team would not be firing defensive coordinator Mike Smith.

Koetter had a different answer about Smith’s future after they lost to the Falcons in Week Six. Per multiple reports, the Buccaneers fired Smith on Monday.

The move comes with the Buccaneers allowing over 34 points a week and ranking next to last in the league in terms of yards allowed. They allowed more yards than any other team during the 2017 season as the defense has steadily regressed over Smith’s three years with the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that linebackers coach Mark Duffner is expected to take on the coordinator job on an interim basis.

UPDATE 2:02 p.m. ET: The Buccaneers have made Smith’s firing and Duffner’s title change official.

41 responses to “Buccaneers fire Mike Smith

  8. Never like seeing someone lose their livelihood. But Mike, this is a year or 2 too late. We can’t get any worse and it’s sends a message to the team. Bucs can score 30 on anyone but they allow 30+ on every game!

  9. Had to make a change. Three years in a row with the same outcomes (even with slightly different lineups). Get a different voice/philosophy in the room.

  12. Life takes unexpected turns. Buccs started strong at the beginning of the season and now coaches are getting fired. What was once fantasy football’s number 1 QB is now benched. Stay humble, stay hungry.

  17. I totally regressed last year as HC and as the leader I’m responsible for picking who is to blame…

  20. You never want to see a man lose his job, but this move needed to happen. His defense is an outdated defense that doesn’t work in today’s NFL. He was never willing to make adjustments during the game. It was a very predictable and bland defense. Case in point in yesterday’s game. The #2 and #3 wide receiver for the Falcons go down for the game early but Julio Jones was still running wide open in the 4th quarter not being double covered so the other receivers could beat them. I know you can’t change up the whole scheme in a week but this will send a message to ther defense that because of their poor play, they cost a man his job. Maybe this propels the defense to play better.

  21. Wasn’t Mike Smith the head coach in Atlanta 2 minutes ago? The NFL is just a carousel, moving bad coaches from one city to another.

  23. During his 6th season in Atlanta, after going to the NFC championship his previous year, Smitty seemed to lose passion for the job. His body language and canned answers to questions were two indicators. He’d had serious heart issues before, so maybe that contributed. Regardless, after one more bad season, he was fired. Sounds like a similar scenario in TB but on a shorter timeline.

  24. THANK GOD! I appreciate all the work he’s put into this team the past 2+ years and how much he’s respected, but the man can’t gameplan or make adjustments to save his life. You take 2 press-man CBs in the 2nd round and force them to give 10-15 yards of cushion, then act surprised when you get eaten alive underneath. Here’s hoping their new DC knows how to put players in the best position.

  25. Finally!! Maybe now when we have a 3rd and 9 our corners won’t be 15 yards off the receiver. Hope he takes that bum Grimes with him….and her husband.

  30. Mark Duffner was a terrible head coach at Maryland. I had no idea he was still kicking around in the NFL as an assistant. The Dirk Koetter era in Tampa is almost over.

  32. Glad to see Mark Duffner getting the chance. I remember him from the 1980’s as a great head coach for Holy Cross College. Unfortunately the Cross stopped giving scholarships to athletes and their athletic programs have never been the same since.

  35. Kurt’s Cousin says:
    October 15, 2018 at 2:15 pm
    That makes perfect sense, fire the guy that ownership was looking at, to replace you!

    ——

    Mike Smith was never a candidate lol

  38. I dont think Mike Smith being gone is going to fix the issue, but atleast this means that there is an attempt to work with whats currently there.

    Bucs front 7 is in okay shape, now its just figuring out how to make the most of the secondary that is absolutely destroyed.

    I would be surprised if Koetter gets another season after this though, and if the next HC in Tampa can be someone who isnt 1. an elderly statesman like Lovie Smith or 2. a promotion from within. that would be great!

  40. Bucs front 7 is in okay shape, now its just figuring out how to make the most of the secondary that is absolutely destroyed.
    ______________________________________________________________________

    Disagree. JPP is the only guy producing. Kwon and Lavonte are every bit as confused and out of position as the DB’s. Atleast with the DB’s you have 3 rookies starting, which makes more sense. Gerald McCoy has been completely useless as well. I’d argue that the DB’s have much more upside on that defense.

