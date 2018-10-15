Buccaneers fire Mike Smith

Getty Images

After the Buccaneers lost to the Bears in Week Four, head coach Dirk Koetter said that the team would not be firing defensive coordinator Mike Smith.

Koetter had a different answer about Smith’s future after they lost to the Falcons in Week Six. Per multiple reports, the Buccaneers fired Smith on Monday.

The move comes with the Buccaneers allowing over 34 points a week and ranking next to last in the league in terms of yards allowed. They allowed more yards than any other team during the 2017 season as the defense has steadily regressed over Smith’s three years with the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that linebackers coach Mark Duffner is expected to take on the coordinator job on an interim basis.

UPDATE 2:02 p.m. ET: The Buccaneers have made Smith’s firing and Duffner’s title change official.