Calais Campbell: Sunday’s loss as ugly as it gets

The Jaguars found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout for the second time in as many weeks in Dallas on Sunday.

The Cowboys beat them 40-7 and the team couldn’t sugarcoat things in the locker room after the game. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Jalen Ramsey all expressed the sentiment that the Cowboys had kicked their rear ends to the curb while defensive end Calais Campbell went a different route in saying the same thing.

“This was as ugly as it gets,” Campbell said, via The Athletic.

Jacksonville’s defense has been regarded as one of the best in the league, but they have looked like anything but a good unit over the last two weeks and the team finds itself with the same record as the Texans after six weeks of the season. Given the Texans’ 0-3 start to the year, that’s a move in the wrong direction for the Jaguars that won’t stop until their defense rediscovers its mojo.