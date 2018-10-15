Chiefs’ defense on pace to allow most yards in NFL history

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 15, 2018, 11:04 AM EDT
If a football team is made up of offense, defense and special teams, the Chiefs are two-thirds of the way to being a great team. Unfortunately, that remaining one-third may hold them back from where they want to go.

The 5-1 Chiefs, who suffered their first loss on Sunday night when they fell 43-40 to the Patriots, are outstanding on both offense and special teams. But as the Patriots proved, the Chiefs’ defense is a mess.

In fact, the Chiefs are allowing yardage at a record pace. Kansas City is giving up an average of 468.2 yards per game this season. That’s not just the worst in the NFL this year, it’s on pace to be the worst in NFL history: If Kansas City continues this pace for 16 games, it will give up 7,491 yards this season. The most yards allowed in NFL history was 7,042, set by the Saints in 2012.

The Chiefs have managed to win plenty this season despite that defense, but it’s hard to picture a Super Bowl winner having a defense that porous. Kansas City needs to get that fixed, or else they become likely to lose another game by a score like 43-40 in the playoffs.

  2. It’s apparent that Bob Sutton emphasizes that his cornerbacks must attempt to grab and hold on to receivers after 5 yards off the LOS. Never look back for a possible incoming pass and if you get burned, to just trail behind your man and kill worms with your flat footed running.

    That’s just the pass defenders. The linebackers must get washed out in all blocks, always take the wrong angles and when it is known that you might get an attempt to make a tackle, to not wrap up or try for the big ESPN highlight reel shoulder hit instead of an actual shoulder to torso tackle.

    It’s sickening to watch this excellent offense wasted on another horrid defense as we in KC witnessed in the Vermeil years.

  3. Over half the Chiefs starting D is currently sidelined. Still, next man up.

    Chiefs dedicated their full draft to shoring up their poor Run D. Now they’re worse.

    When did decent tackling become a skill of only the most gifted athlete?

    If they can get and stay healthy on that side of the ball, and improve even a little, the SB is their’s for the taking.

