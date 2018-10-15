Cowboys can’t explain home, road differences

Getty Images

The Cowboys played at home Sunday, but in one of quirks in the NFL schedule, they will go eight weeks before playing another Sunday home game. They play three road games over the next eight weeks, have their open date and play one home game on a Monday night and back-to-back Thursday games.

As it is, the Cowboys’ next home game isn’t until Nov.5 against Tennessee. They probably can’t wait to get back to the friendly confines.

The Cowboys have turned AT&T Stadium into a home-field advantage this season after going only 39-36 in the first nine seasons they played in Arlington.

Now, if they can figure out how to play on the road again.

The Cowboys are a different team at home than away this season.

In three home games, they are 3-0, averaging 35.3 points and 363.3 yards per game. Dak Prescott has completed 63.3 percent of his passes at home, averaging 199.3 passing yards, while throwing five touchdowns and no interceptions.

In three road games, the Cowboys are 0-3, averaging 12.3 points and 275.7 yards per game. Prescott has completed 60.9 percent of his passes on the road, averaging 182 passing yards, while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

“It’s something we’ve got to figure out, and we’ve got to figure it out before we go on the road [to Washington] next week,” Prescott said. “Right now we are going to take this win, learn from it, get better, get better from the mistakes and the things we did well, and figure out what we’ve got to do to make sure that we continue with this momentum on the road next weekend and not play like we’ve been playing on the road.”