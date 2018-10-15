Derek Carr: I’ll never be mad at my offensive line

Getty Images

Derek Carr‘s older brother David was sacked 76 times during his rookie season with the Texans and got dropped more than 40 times in four of his seasons in Houston.

The younger Carr hasn’t taken that kind of beating over the course of his career with the Raiders, but Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks gave him a taste of what his older brother went through. Carr was sacked six times and hit 10 times before heading for a late medical evaluation.

Carr checked out OK, but head coach Jon Gruden said the team allowed “too much fire” around the quarterback. Members of the line, which was down a couple of starters, apologized to Carr after the game, but the quarterback said it wasn’t necessary.

“I promise you they didn’t want to get me physically beat up and get me hit,” Carr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I know that, and I love those guys. You can hit me a thousand times, and I’ll never complain about those guys, because their job is wanting to keep me upright. They are sick right now, you know. When we were getting dressed, they were saying ‘I’m sorry.’ Don’t tell me sorry. We’re good, man. I’ll never be mad at my offensive line.”

Mad or not, the line play has to be better if Carr’s going to make it through the season in one piece.