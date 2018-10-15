Derek Carr’s bruised left arm won’t keep him out

Getty Images

Derek Carr took six sacks and 10 hits in the 27-3 loss to the Seahawks. He begged to return to the game if Oakland got the ball back, but the Raiders didn’t see a reason to subject their quarterback to more punishment and never got another offensive chance anyway.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said afterward that Carr was fine, and Carr called his left arm injury a “bruise.”

“I don’t know exactly what happened,” Carr told reporters are the game. “I got hit and then felt like someone else landed or hit me, and it just was a little bruise. I’ll be all right.”

Still, the Raiders had him checked out once they returned home.

The news didn’t change: Carr is sore but won’t miss a start, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Of course, it helps that the Raiders are off this week.