Dolphins re-sign Sam Young, waive Maurice Smith

Getty Images

The Dolphins re-signed offensive tackle Sam Young two days after cutting him. They announced the waived safety Maurice Smith in a corresponding move.

Young has played 23 games with seven starts for the Dolphins since 2016 when he joined them as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville.

In his career, Young has appeared in 81 games with 20 starts. He was originally a sixth-round pick of Dallas in 2010.

He replaced Laremy Tunsil in the Week Five loss to the Bengals and had a hand in two of Cincinnati’s defensive touchdowns.

The Dolphins promoted Smith from the practice squad Sept. 18, and he played four games. Smith played 26 defensive snaps and 62 on special teams, making three tackles and defensing a pass.

Smith has played 10 career games, all with the Dolphins, since entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2017.