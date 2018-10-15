Falcons credit intense week of practice for turnaround

Getty Images

The Falcons may not have had music in practice, but they seem to have had a few fights.

And that might have sparked a turnaround, as they had far more fire in yesterday’s win over the Buccaneers.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons wideout Julio Jones pointed to last week’s practices, which were apparently a bit more intense.

“We were competing against one another in practice,” Jones said. “We got into it a little bit with some of the guys. It’s got chippy. We are just trying to make each other better all around the board. . . .

“It starts with the preparation. We have to figure out how we wanted to practice and that carried over and helped us in the game.”

The Falcons could be excused for a bit of shock, after losing three key defensive starters to injury in the first three weeks, and dealing with the ensuing communications issues that caused a frustrated coach Dan Quinn to turn down the practice music so they could learn to talk to each other. Linebacker DeVondre Campbell admitted there was “an increased sense of urgency.”

“We were just competing,” Jones said. “It was one of those things where I can give you a look or I can really give you a look. That’s what we needed for the game.

“The thing about where we are now, we are always into the Brotherhood. When I’m tired, I’m not going to the sidelines because I need to be in there for everybody else. We got to that point today and we just have to keep building on it.”

Whether it represents an actual turnaround, or whether the Falcons just beat a team with a defense as bad as their own remains to be seen.