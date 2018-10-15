Is Tyreek Hill already the NFL’s best receiver?

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill scored three second-half touchdowns on Sunday night, including a 75-yard catch-and-run with a burst the NFL hasn’t seen since Randy Moss took a short pass down the left sideline on Thanksgiving Day 1998 and blew past every player who thought he had an angle on the then-rookie.

Hill, now in his third year, made his mark two years ago as a return specialist, but he’s now anything but that, contrary to the misplaced wisdom of Jalen Ramsey. Hill may already be the best receiver in the entire NFL.

Chris Simms made the case for Hill on Monday’s PFT Live, and I agree with Simms (for a change). The strongest argument is this: Of all the great receivers in the NFL right now, and there are more than a few, which one would you want on your favorite team?

And in answering that, considering not only production but impact. Hill must be accounted for, everywhere he goes. Hill must be double-covered, everywhere he goes. Hill, who will still get his catches, yards, and touchdowns even with the extra attention, opens up the offense like no other player currently in the NFL.

Simms will be back on Wednesday, and he’ll list his top 10 receivers in the league. But we already know No. 1. After Sunday night, it’s hard to imagine much of a debate.