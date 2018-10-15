Jadeveon Clowney tackled Chris Ivory by the hair, which is legal

AP

Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney showed there’s no professional courtesy among long-haired NFL players.

Clowney, who wears his hair long, grabbed Bills running back Chris Ivory by the hair and yanked him down during Sunday’s game.

“I tried to do whatever it takes to get that tackle,” Clowney said after the game. “I grabbed for his jersey and pulled him by the hair. I got dreads. I know that hurts. He said, ‘Come on, man, why you do that?’ I said, ‘Come on, man why you try to run from me?’ It’s part of the uniform. If I had to reach for him again, I would.”

Clowney is correct that NFL rules treat hair as if it’s part of the uniform, which means it’s legal to grab a player’s hair any time it would be legal to grab a player’s jersey. It’s legal to tackle a player by his jersey, so it’s legal to tackle a player by his hair. (If Ivory had tried to get revenge later in the game by grabbing Clowney’s hair while blocking him, that would be illegal, because grabbing a player’s jersey while blocking him is holding.)

After the tackle Clowney quickly got up and extended a hand to Ivory to help him up. There appeared to be no hard feelings.