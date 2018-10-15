Jadeveon Clowney tackled Chris Ivory by the hair, which is legal

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 15, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
AP

Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney showed there’s no professional courtesy among long-haired NFL players.

Clowney, who wears his hair long, grabbed Bills running back Chris Ivory by the hair and yanked him down during Sunday’s game.

“I tried to do whatever it takes to get that tackle,” Clowney said after the game. “I grabbed for his jersey and pulled him by the hair. I got dreads. I know that hurts. He said, ‘Come on, man, why you do that?’ I said, ‘Come on, man why you try to run from me?’ It’s part of the uniform. If I had to reach for him again, I would.”

Clowney is correct that NFL rules treat hair as if it’s part of the uniform, which means it’s legal to grab a player’s hair any time it would be legal to grab a player’s jersey. It’s legal to tackle a player by his jersey, so it’s legal to tackle a player by his hair. (If Ivory had tried to get revenge later in the game by grabbing Clowney’s hair while blocking him, that would be illegal, because grabbing a player’s jersey while blocking him is holding.)

After the tackle Clowney quickly got up and extended a hand to Ivory to help him up. There appeared to be no hard feelings.

34 responses to “Jadeveon Clowney tackled Chris Ivory by the hair, which is legal

  5. I don’t get why NFL players have long dreads interwoven with other materials. How do you deal with cleaning that after practice and games? Seems like it would take forever to dry and be susceptible to mold.
    Another issue is the pressure all that puts on your hair follicles over time. Premature baldness being the main one.

  6. Happened to me in HS. I wasn’t so lucky. Got it ripped right out of the back of my head (it hurts and it bleeds like a SOB………….)

  10. Good tackle and I have no problem with it. I have a problem with RB’s, WR’s and QB’s that have long hair that can be used to tackle them. Until it’s illegal keep your hair short or tucked into your shirt or helmet. I’d like to see a defender swing a player by the hair for a tackle.

  11. First time I remember hearing about the “hair is part of uniform” issue was Ricky Williams. It’s a risk those players choose to run.

    And I agree with the post about being annoyed when the dreads cover the nameplate. While on that subject, can the NFL please start fining Michael Bennett for his ridiculous pads?

  12. Surprised its not considered similar to a horse collar tackle because you’re essentially pulling someone down in the same way if you use their hair as if you grabbed them inside the pads.

  14. “Surprised its not considered similar to a horse collar tackle because you’re essentially pulling someone down in the same way if you use their hair as if you grabbed them inside the pads.”

    ——–

    I would guess it’d be part of a competitive advantage type of thing. Any offensive player with long hair automatically has an advantage over a defender who now has to try to avoid grabbing the hair when making a tackle, lest he receive an unnecessary roughness penalty. That, and likely the fact that the league wants to discourage long hair to make their players look more “professional” is what I would assume to be the underlying motive.

  15. If I was a professional athlete, I’d do everything I could to gain an advantage to help my team win. That’s why I never understood why some players give tacklers something extra to grab onto or interfere with their play in any way. I remember the time Richard Sherman made a diving interception near the sideline. He got up untouched and gained a pretty decent number of yards on the return. But replay review showed his hair hit out of bounds so he was ruled down at that spot.

  16. The only time I saw it flagged was when TP43 got an INT against the Chiefs and was tackled by his hair. The tackler, I believe it was Priest Holmes then proceeded to stand up after the tackle and try and pull TP43 back up by his hair. That got him a flag.

  19. Every couple of years a player will get tackled by the hair and the guy tackling him will end up with a handful of dreads that broke/tore off. Not a new thing. Players are well aware of the risks.

  20. Ever heard of man buns? Put your hair inside the helmet or it’s fair game, currently. I agree with the horse collar tackle angle, seems similar to me. I remember someone having a dread pulled out or broken off during a game in recent years.

  23. While I think that players who where their hair long like that are idiots for subjecting themselves to the no need to discuss dangers, it is utterly idiotic that nfl rules would give carte blanche to a player being able to grab a player’s hair to make a tackle. Safety league? Really?

    So they put horse-collar rule out in place to minimize broken legs, do they really need to see someone permanently in a wheelchair before they figure how moronic it is that they allow the ponytail tackle? A badly broken neck is sadly inevitable, and pathetically this has to do with being politically cowardice in that no one dares tell a player how they are allowed to wear their hair while in uniform/helmet.

  31. Football players have always been behind the mode. In the sixties when long hair was the style, they had short hair. So if long hair becomes the style again, footballers will go short.

  32. Jersey manufacturers will have to make pockets for hair in the back of game jerseys or put names below the numbers

  33. People raise a legitimate point when they question how it’s different from the dangers of a horse collar tackle. I have and love long hair on anyone who wants to wear it (especially females) but maybe, if it’s possible to do, the NFL should require these players to wrap it up and stuff it up under their helmets during games?

  34. I don’t understand how some players carry that mop on their heads, especially when it’s a super hot day, i guess the advantage of the mop is that they never have to wash it………..totally gross man!

