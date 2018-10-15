Jaguars sign Rashad Greene, place Jaydon Mickens on IR

Getty Images

The Jaguars have placed receiver Jaydon Mickens on injured reserve after he fractured his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Mickens’ injury will take four to six weeks to heal. He played all six games this season, returning 12 punts for a 4.9 yards per return average and six kickoffs for a 24.8 average.

Dede Westbrook could see more return duty in the meantime. He had one punt return for 6 yards Sunday.

But the Jaguars filled Mickens’ roster spot by signing fourth-year receiver/returner Rashad Greene Sr.

Greene, originally selected by Jacksonville in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, rejoins the team after spending the offseason and parts of this season with the Jaguars.

Greene has appeared in 17 career games, catching 24 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He has also has returned 39 punts for an 11.0 yards per return average, including a 73-yard touchdown against Indianapolis in 2015.