Jaguars tight end Niles Paul suffers sprained MCL

Getty Images

The Jaguars now have injury to go with yesterday’s insult.

In addition to being thrashed by the Cowboys, they’re going to be a short a tight end.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jaguars tight end Niles Paul suffered an MCL sprain during the loss. He’s getting an MRI on his knee today, but the injury is not believed to be season-ending.

Paul was filling in for an injured Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who was placed on injured reserve last week with a core muscle injury.

The Jaguars are now down to James O'Shaughnessy and David Grinnage (who was promoted from the practice squad last week) at the position, making a roster move likely.