Jets DC Kacy Rodgers will return to work this week

Getty Images

Kacy Rodgers was at Sunday’s Jets win over the Colts as an observer, but he’ll be back to work as the team’s defensive coordinator this week.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles announced on Monday that Rodgers has been medically cleared to return to work. Rodgers was out the last two weeks with an undisclosed medical problem.

Bowles said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that the news is a “big relief.” The head coach had been handling defensive playcalling while Rodgers was away from the team.

Rodgers broke the team down in the locker room after a 42-34 win that saw the defense take the ball away from the Colts four times.