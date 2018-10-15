Jets got “big lift” from Kacy Rodgers on Sunday

AP

Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers has not worked the last two weeks while dealing with a medical condition, but he was feeling well enough to head to MetLife Stadium for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Rodgers watched from the booth and broke the team down in the locker room after the 42-34 win. Head coach Todd Bowles said the team got a “big lift” from Rodgers’ presence and his unit had four takeaways, including an interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Morris Claiborne on the second play of the game.

“Just to see him walking is a blessing,” Claiborne said, via NJ.com. “When he came in, you could feel the positive vibes that arrived with him. I was just trying to feed off of those vibes when I saw him, and take it on the field with me.”

Bowles said he expected to know on Monday if Rodgers will be able to return to work for this week’s game against the Vikings.