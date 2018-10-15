Josh Allen is “week to week” with elbow injury

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday’s loss to the Texans with a right elbow injury and coach Sean McDermott provided an update on Allen’s condition when he met with the media on Monday.

McDermott described Allen’s outlook as “week to week.” The coach was then asked if that meant that Allen is definitely going to miss the team’s Week Seven trip to Indianapolis to face the Colts.

“We’ll see. I’ll know a little more tomorrow, but we’ll see,” McDermott said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

Allen was replaced by Nathan Peterman, who threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that put the Bills up 13-10 in the fourth quarter. The Texans tied the game with a field goal and Peterman then threw an interception that Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph returned for a touchdown. Peterman capped the game with another interception, which gives him nine in 79 career passing attempts.

McDermott did not say that Peterman will start if Allen can’t play. The Bills signed veteran Derek Anderson last week and he was inactive against Houston.

  6. If the Bills keep Peterman the interception machine as QB during that time, then more players will quit in mid game.

  8. bleedredwhiteandblue66 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 4:50 pm
    The future looks good at quarterback for Buffalo. Allen has the arm, guts and competitiveness to win. Peterman has to go. Anderson is the mentor Allen needed

    I live in western NY and sometimes listening to Bills fans makes me feel like I’m taking crazy pills. How can you look at what you’ve seen an honestly tell yourself the future looks good at quarterback? The dude has thrown for 80 yards or less in 3 games, man!! In two more games he has thrown for less than 200 That’s not good, that’s bad. Now he may eventually come around, but nothing he has shown would lead any rational person to believe that there is a good chance of that happening.

  9. It frustrates me that somebody gets paid a lot more than I do to draft Josh Allen over Josh Rosen. My scouting report would’ve been a lot cheaper and more accurate.

    Allen was an average-mediocre QB at Wyoming in the Mountain West. But he has a big arm, so of course he should adapt to the NFL just fine.

  10. The Bills only “plan” was to draft a so-called “franchise QB”. That was it. They had no plan to provide him with a veteran QB “mentor”, or a quarterback coach. They were just determined to save money by getting rid of Taylor. They’ve also done a poor job of providing him with talented wide receivers. I think they really want to tank the season, but the two early victories provided false hope that they would compete. I think Bills fans need to be patient as if this was a college program: Lets give this regime time to get “their guys” into the system before pulling the rip cord.

  12. As a bills who was optimistic even tho he was number 5 qb this year I honestly think it’s a wasted pick. They knew they were going to suck this year they should haveused their picks elsewhere last year and they’d have their pick of top guys this year.

