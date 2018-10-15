Josh Allen is “week to week” with elbow injury

Getty Images

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen left Sunday’s loss to the Texans with a right elbow injury and coach Sean McDermott provided an update on Allen’s condition when he met with the media on Monday.

McDermott described Allen’s outlook as “week to week.” The coach was then asked if that meant that Allen is definitely going to miss the team’s Week Seven trip to Indianapolis to face the Colts.

“We’ll see. I’ll know a little more tomorrow, but we’ll see,” McDermott said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

Allen was replaced by Nathan Peterman, who threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that put the Bills up 13-10 in the fourth quarter. The Texans tied the game with a field goal and Peterman then threw an interception that Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph returned for a touchdown. Peterman capped the game with another interception, which gives him nine in 79 career passing attempts.

McDermott did not say that Peterman will start if Allen can’t play. The Bills signed veteran Derek Anderson last week and he was inactive against Houston.