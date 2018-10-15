Josh Allen seeking second opinion on his injured elbow

Getty Images

The Bills call Josh Allen week to week with a right elbow injury.

But the rookie quarterback will get a second opinion on an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports. The team will send an MRI to Dr. James Andrews.

Dr. Leslie Bisson, who completed his fellowship under Dr. Andrews, is overseeing Allen’s treatment and therapy.

The Bills to do not want to rush Allen’s return, according to Mortensen, and instead want the injury to fully heal. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota missed two starts with his elbow injury, which was UCL-related, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Just take it one day at a time,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

The Bills have Nathan Peterman and the newly signed Derek Anderson behind Allen. Peterman has three touchdowns and nine interceptions in six career games. He threw a pick-six that gave the Texans the late lead Sunday and then threw another on the next possession, which iced the game for Houston.