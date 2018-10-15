Larry Fitzgerald Sr. rips Cardinals’ coaches

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is having the least-productive statistical season of his 15-year career, with just 215 yards and no touchdowns, and his father isn’t happy about it.

Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a longtime sports writer who doesn’t hesitate to share opinions about his son’s career, tweeted during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings that he was not happy with Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Fitzgerald Sr. was irked that his son wasn’t on the field when the Cardinals failed to score on fourth-and-goal.

“Are you kidding me, Mike McCoy,” Fitzgerald Sr. wrote, in a tweet he later deleted. “Larry Fitzgerald not even on the field? Vikings stuff Cardinals! At 1 yard line.”

Fitzgerald Sr. also suggested that Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks deserves criticism for hiring McCoy.

“Tough to win in the NFL Steve Wilks appears to have put offense in questionable hands,” Fitzgerald Sr. wrote. “Larry Fitzgerald has never gone 6 games without a TD.”

Throughout his career in Arizona, Fitzgerald Jr. has been a consummate professional and great teammate, so it’s hard to imagine him joining in with his father’s criticism of the coaching staff. But it wouldn’t be surprising if Fitzgerald, privately, feels the same way. He’s a great player on his last legs, and he was surely hoping for a better send-off than he’s getting in Arizona.