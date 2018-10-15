Larry Fitzgerald Sr. rips Cardinals’ coaches

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 15, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is having the least-productive statistical season of his 15-year career, with just 215 yards and no touchdowns, and his father isn’t happy about it.

Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a longtime sports writer who doesn’t hesitate to share opinions about his son’s career, tweeted during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings that he was not happy with Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Fitzgerald Sr. was irked that his son wasn’t on the field when the Cardinals failed to score on fourth-and-goal.

Are you kidding me, Mike McCoy,” Fitzgerald Sr. wrote, in a tweet he later deleted. “Larry Fitzgerald not even on the field? Vikings stuff Cardinals! At 1 yard line.”

Fitzgerald Sr. also suggested that Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks deserves criticism for hiring McCoy.

“Tough to win in the NFL Steve Wilks appears to have put offense in questionable hands,” Fitzgerald Sr. wrote. “Larry Fitzgerald has never gone 6 games without a TD.”

Throughout his career in Arizona, Fitzgerald Jr. has been a consummate professional and great teammate, so it’s hard to imagine him joining in with his father’s criticism of the coaching staff. But it wouldn’t be surprising if Fitzgerald, privately, feels the same way. He’s a great player on his last legs, and he was surely hoping for a better send-off than he’s getting in Arizona.

35 responses to “Larry Fitzgerald Sr. rips Cardinals’ coaches

  3. If anyone deserves a midseason trade to a legit contender, it’s Fitzgerald. Dude’s been too good and nothing but the perfect professional to not have one last chance at a championship. I’m pretty sure there’s still some Steelers still trying to chase him down on that Super Bowl catch in the 4th quarter.

  4. Your Son chose money over winning.He knew the Team was going to be a work in progress. He is a phenomenal player but he made his Bed now lay in it

  6. He’s exactly right. David Johnson looks like a shell of himself, Rosen is getting wrecked and has no help besides fitzgerald who isnt being used correctly. Besides Denver, this team has probably the worst overall staff in the NFL. Call a fade at the goal line to Fitzgerald, Mike

  8. Perhaps his dad should go into coaching, or perhaps he likes to be a Monday morning QB. He will be smarted to tell his son what he thinks, and not the public. Bill

  9. Why would he delete the tweet? It’s widely known that Mike McCoy is terrible at his job, but nobody is talking about it. The tweet at least brings a little more attention.

  11. OK Dad, Set up a deal where the Cardinals get Laquon Treadwell and a 6th round pick, and The Vikings get Larry. He can round out his HOF career in his hometown.

  13. Who does dad think his son is, Malcolm Butler? I kid.

    Also,

    “He’s a great player on his last legs”. If the coach didn’t think he could help, and it seems the author agrees, why put him in? He doesn’t deserve anything. Can you win for me this season? Can you win for me in this game? Can you win for me on this play? If the coaches don’t think so, you don’t play.

  16. He’s not wrong. That offense is inept. Then again, Rosen is such a poor passer that it probably doesn’t matter whether they increase Fitz’s targets or not.

  17. He should have gone to Dallas. But if you’ve seen pictures of his mansion in the desert you can understand why he didn’t want to leave.

  19. “Your Son chose money over winning.”
    _______________

    Arizona isn’t in any trouble with the salary cap and have over $8 million in available space. Fitzgerald’s paycheck isn’t having any negative impacts on them at all.

  21. mnsportsapologist says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    OK Dad, Set up a deal where the Cardinals get Laquon Treadwell and a 6th round pick, and The Vikings get Larry. He can round out his HOF career in his hometown.
    ___________

    His cap hit is $16.85 million this year, which would be $10.53125 million over the rest of the season. The Vikings have $1.65533 million in cap space this year. I don’t think that’s going to work.

    Better idea would be to sign him as an unrestricted free agent in March for a substantial hometown discount.

  23. Im a Cards fan, but Larry hasn’t created separation on a defender in about 5 years. Bruce Arians was creative enough to play him in the slot so he never had to defend press coverage. Again, not a knock against Fitz. I love the guy, but he’s not a guy that wins a lot of 1 on 1 match ups anymore. That said, the Cards coaches and GM are inlay over their head

  26. sorry but SR isnt wrong here and Sr is also very plugged into the sports scene being a columnist. Fitz is coming off 100 catch 1100 yard season playing with the likes of Baline Gabbert Drew stanton. The coaches job is to get your play makers the ball, which isnt being done.

  32. The guy above is probably right — the only ones who care that Fitz finish his career in MN are Minnesotans. Nothing wrong with that.

  33. AZ isn’t very good right now but unlike other teams with losing records AZ has a lot of great players. I think the AZ defense is a couple pieces away from being top 10. Rosen is going to grow as the year goes by and he’s going to be much better next year. It’s a tough season in the desert with a lot of growing pains.

    Dude where did David Johnson go to?

  34. Fitgerald has also never been this old. Looking at the numbers he’s gotten 35 targets but only has 22 receptions, he’s barely averaging 10 yds per reception and only twice this yr has he averaged over 10 yards per catch and 1 of the times he only had 2 catches. Could he still put up good numbers on a better team in a lesser role? Sure but just because hes a future hall of famer doesn’t mean he’s still playing close to that level.

  35. vicnocal says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:34 pm
    I wish MY dad had my back like that.
    ————-
    Glad my Dad doesn’t need to have my back.

