Lions place Jamal Agnew on injured reserve

The Lions will be back on the field this week after a Week Six bye, but cornerback/returner Jamal Agnew won’t be joining them.

The team announced on Monday that Agnew has been placed on injured reserve. Linebacker Trevor Bates was promoted from the practice squad to fill his spot on the roster.

Agnew was in on a little more than 36 percent of the team’s defensive snaps through the first five weeks and made seven tackles. He’s also served as the team’s kickoff and punt returner while carrying the ball once for 17 yards.

Ameer Abdullah returned kickoffs against the Packers after Agnew was hurt in Week Five and filled the role as a rookie. He also saw work as a punt returner this summer, so he could fill in for Agnew on both fronts. T.J. Jones and Golden Tate could also be options for punt return work.