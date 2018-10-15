Matt Breida, George Kittle will play tonight

Getty Images

The 49ers will have running back Matt Breida and tight end George Kittle tonight. Both are active.

Breida was questionable with shoulder and ankle injuries, and Kittle was questionable with a knee injury.

San Francisco’s inactives are receiver Dante Pettis (knee), offensive guard Joshua Garnett, defensive tackle Jullian Taylor, tackle Shon Coleman, receiver Trent Taylor (back), tight end Cole Wick and defesnive lineman D.J. Jones.

The Packers won’t have receivers Randall Cobb (hamstring) or Geronimo Allison (hamstring) as reported earlier Monday. Both were listed as questionable on Green Bay’s status report.

Equanimeous St. Brown will start for Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will start for Allison.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Tim Boyle, cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (hamstring), offensive lineman Alex Light and offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (ankle).