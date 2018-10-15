Matt Bryant, Devonta Freeman likely out in Week Seven

Getty Images

The Falcons are in the market for a kicker.

Head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that Matt Bryant is likely to miss next Monday night’s game against the Giants. Bryant injured his hamstring in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and Quinn said they will be looking at options to fill in this week.

Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, former Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio is “definitely one that we are considering.”

Quinn also said that the Falcons will likely be without running back Devonta Freeman again. Freeman missed Sunday’s win with a foot injury and he missed three games earlier this season with a knee injury.