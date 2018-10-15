Matt Ryan: If it takes 40 or 50 points to win, offense has to do it

Getty Images

The Falcons ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday when they held off the Buccaneers in a 31-26 win.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was 31-of-41 for 354 yards and three touchdowns that included a fourth quarter toss to running back Tevin Coleman. That score came after the Bucs had cut a 15-point lead down to two points against the injury-ravaged Falcons defense.

That defense is going to remain shorthanded all season and Ryan, who has the fourth-best quarterback rating in the league, said after the game that it is up to the offense to do anything it takes to wind up on top.

“You have to have the mindset every week, that we need to do whatever we’ve got to do to get it done,” Ryan said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “And if it takes us to score 40, 50 whatever, we’ve got to do it, and that mindset doesn’t really change regardless of who’s over there. You have to have that aggressive mindset as an offense.”

The Falcons dug a hole with their 1-4 start, but they’ll follow Sunday’s win with a home game against the 1-5 Giants next Monday. A win there will put them into the bye week with a lot more reason to be hopeful than they’ve had over the last few weeks.