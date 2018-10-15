Mike Zimmer confirms torn ACL for Mike Hughes

Getty Images

The Vikings feared cornerback Mike Hughes‘ knee injury was a serious one on Sunday and those fears have been realized.

Head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed on Monday that Hughes tore his ACL during the victory over the Cardinals. The injury will end the first-round pick’s rookie season after six games.

Hughes had seen a healthy amount of playing time through the first five weeks of the season and saw 12 snaps in Sunday’s game before his injury. Hughes had 21 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception this year. He returned the interception for a touchdown.

Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander should see the majority of the snaps at corner. Marcus Sherels and Holton Hill are also on the depth chart.