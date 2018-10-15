Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills DT Kyle Williams played well in a losing effort.

The Dolphins keep taking hits on their defensive line.

TE Rob Gronkowski came up big late in the Patriots win.

Said Jets LB Avery Williamson, “We can beat anybody. We have a young team, but I feel like we’re maturing in the right direction.”

Drops weren’t the story for Ravens WR Michael Crabtree this week.

The Bengals came up short against the Steelers once again.

The Browns defense didn’t show up on Sunday.

WR Antonio Brown had the last big play in Sunday’s Steelers win.

CB Johnathan Joseph‘s pick-six helped save the Texans.

The Colts may already have an eye on the 2019 NFL Draft.

There wasn’t much to like about the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Titans offense was terrible against the Ravens.

The Broncos lost despite a big day for rookie LB Bradley Chubb.

Will the Chiefs get another crack at the Patriots?

The Chargers pass rush did fine without Joey Bosa against the Browns.

It’s an ugly report card for the Raiders.

Sunday’s game was the best for the Cowboys this season.

Looking ahead to a change at quarterback for the Giants.

The Eagles got good play from their linebackers in last Thursday’s win.

CB Josh Norman bounced back in a big way for Washington.

The Bears defense fell short of expectations against the Dolphins.

The Lions didn’t play on Sunday, but they did gain ground in the NFC North.

Fans in Wisconsin will be flipping between the Packers and Brewers on Monday night.

Vikings RB Latavius Murray did well on Sunday.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is moving up the all-time touchdown pass list.

The Panthers dug too big a hole for themselves on Sunday.

A review of the Saints’ bye week.

Buccaneers DL William Gholston had a bad penalty against the Falcons.

Are the Cardinals putting enough on QB Josh Rosen‘s shoulders?

The Rams secondary still has questions to answer.

Four 49ers to watch in Monday night’s game.

The Seahawks were OK without their top tight ends in London.