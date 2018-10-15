Packers, 49ers in high-scoring affair, with Green Bay up 17-14

Getty Images

The Packers and 49ers combined to score 31 points in the first quarter.

Green Bay scored its first three possessions, one of which followed a San Francisco turnover, to take a 17-14 lead.

After the Packers matched the 49ers’ initial touchdown, D.J. Reed fumbled the kickoff. James Crawford recovered for the Packers at the San Francisco 34.

The Packers converted with a 23-yard field goal from Mason Crosby, who missed five kicks last week but kept his job.

It appeared the Packers were pulling away when they went 79 yards in five plays on their third possession of the first quarter as Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 9-yard touchdown. It gave Green Bay a 17-7 lead with 1:58 remaining in the first period.

C.J. Beathard, though, answered with a 67-yard touchdown throw to Marquise Goodwin.

Beathard went 5-for-6 for 118 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. Rodgers was 6-of-9 for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Goodwin has two catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.