Panthers try to help D.J. Moore recover from multiple fumbles

Getty Images

Panthers rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore fumbled the first time he touched the ball Sunday, on a punt return.

He fumbled again in the second quarter, while trying to extend a play for extra yardage after a catch, allowing Washington cornerback Josh Norman to punch it out.

And yet, the Panthers gave Moore chances to touch it again.

“We’re trying to develop a football team,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of the Charlotte Observer. “I’m not too concerned about punishing players for making mistakes as much as we are about developing them and making sure they’re learning and growing and being able to go forward with them. That’s the idea behind that.”

One of the defining traits of Moore’s first month in the NFL was his ability to get yards after the catch, even if that effort might have cost him Sunday.

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen told Moore about his own nightmare game, which included two fumbles against the Panthers, during his second season in the league with the Bears.

“It doesn’t define who you are unless you let it. I think we saw how he bounced back and responded after that,” Olsen said. “That’s what you’re judged on. The only guys who don’t make mistakes are the ones who don’t play.”

The fact Moore continued to make some is a testament to the team’s faith in their first-round pick, and the hope he’ll make more plays of a positive nature in the future.