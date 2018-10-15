Patrick Mahomes, after first loss as starter: “I have to keep slinging it”

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes did something last night he hadn’t done as a starter. Not the two interceptions in a game, the loss.

But the Chiefs quarterback came out of it with the same bearing he came in, vowing not to grow conservative after the mistakes. He played brilliantly after getting the Chiefs in an early hole, and said he has to trust his talented cast in such situations in the future.

“When you have the guys I have on this team with the weapons that I have,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, “I have to keep slinging it.”

After halftime, he threw four touchdown passes to lead them back to a 40-40 tie with the Patriots, only to watch Tom Brady do what Tom Brady does, leading the Patriots to the last-second field goal finally derail Mahomes. Going back to his one start last year, it was his first loss as the Chiefs starter.

But Mahomes was bothered by both the picks and the missed opportunities, as the Chiefs settled for too many field goals.

“I missed some throws,” Mahomes said. “That happens in this league. But whenever you’re playing good football teams, you can’t miss those throws. We left some points out there. . . .

“We just starting hitting on throws that I was missing earlier. I feel like we moved the ball well the entire night. We just have to find ways to score in the red zone. The last two weeks, it just seems like we can’t punch it in there, and I feel like in the second half, we finally started getting it in the end zone.”

That resilience wasn’t fruitful Sunday night, but it’s a good sign for their future this season, and what could turn into another meeting with the Patriots later this season.