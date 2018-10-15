Patriots identify fan who threw beer on Tyreek Hill, ban him

Getty Images

One Patriots fan decided to show his displeasure with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s 75-yard touchdown with a 16-ounce salute.

And it will apparently be the last beer he drinks at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots just announced that the fan was located and his name was turned over to local police.

“Gillette Stadium security has identified the fan who violated the fan code of conduct by tossing beer onto a player during the game last night,” the statement read. “The matter has been turned over to local law enforcement and the fan will be sent a letter of disinvite to all future events at Gillette Stadium.”

Two things: 1) Good, and 2) “Sent a letter of disinvite” sounds a so much classier than “we have banned this drunken idiot.” (In the future, I will be sending letters of disinvite from my lawn to all you young whippersnappers and your trashy music.)

Hill’s touchdown tied the game at 40 late in the fourth quarter, and has he reached the back of the end zone, a number of Patriots fans suggested to him that he was number one (or something, which you can see at the end of this clip).

“My coach [Andy Reid] told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory,’” Hill said, via the Boston Globe. “I’m not mad at all.”

It’s good that he took the high road, but too often, fans think their ticket price entitles them to treat players in a manner that would get them arrested for similar behavior on the street.