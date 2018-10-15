Patriots identify fan who threw beer on Tyreek Hill, ban him

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 15, 2018, 1:56 PM EDT
One Patriots fan decided to show his displeasure with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s 75-yard touchdown with a 16-ounce salute.

And it will apparently be the last beer he drinks at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots just announced that the fan was located and his name was turned over to local police.

“Gillette Stadium security has identified the fan who violated the fan code of conduct by tossing beer onto a player during the game last night,” the statement read. “The matter has been turned over to local law enforcement and the fan will be sent a letter of disinvite to all future events at Gillette Stadium.”

Two things: 1) Good, and 2) “Sent a letter of disinvite” sounds a so much classier than “we have banned this drunken idiot.” (In the future, I will be sending letters of disinvite from my lawn to all you young whippersnappers and your trashy music.)

Hill’s touchdown tied the game at 40 late in the fourth quarter, and has he reached the back of the end zone, a number of Patriots fans suggested to him that he was number one (or something, which you can see at the end of this clip).

“My coach [Andy Reid] told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory,’” Hill said, via the Boston Globe. “I’m not mad at all.

It’s good that he took the high road, but too often, fans think their ticket price entitles them to treat players in a manner that would get them arrested for similar behavior on the street.

49 responses to “Patriots identify fan who threw beer on Tyreek Hill, ban him

  6. Between the racism and the drunken idiocy, Boston fans are firmly entrenched as the biggest jerks in all of sports.

  10. Tyreek Hill is the Cheetah? I thought Tyreek Hill was playing against the Cheetahs last night…

  14. >How does a ban get enforced? No one checks IDs at the gate.

    Security keeps a list, if you get recognized, you get prosecuted for trespassing. Hello legal fees and fines.

  15. Liberalsruineverything says:
    October 15, 2018 at 2:05 pm
    He should be arrested for wasting beer.

    ———————-

    They turned it over to law enforcement too. But I think it was fir assault, not beer wasting.

  16. jimmyjohns01 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 2:13 pm
    They should also press charges. If you can’t handle a football game or your alcohol then you deserve to be punished.

    —————

    They did

  17. canedaddy says:
    October 15, 2018 at 2:06 pm
    ___________________________________

    The racism talk about Boston is ridiculous. “Boston is the most racist city in the country”… I guess they haven’t visited anywhere in the south. Hell I’ve never felt more uncomfortable than I did in the Shenandoah valley this past summer. Sure, like every city in the country racist things have happened in the past and not as recently as places like LA. Making blanket statements about any place is just reckless and uneducated.

  19. “Liberalsruineverything says: October 15, 2018 at 2:05 pm He should be arrested for wasting beer.”

    I think beer wasting is more of a sin than an ordinance violation.

    In other news: “a letter of disinvite.” I like that one, and “16-ounce salute” is a good one too.

  20. In a perfect world, Hill gets a lot more than a beer thrown at him for his domestic assault against his pregnant girlfriend. Don’t condone the actions of this fan, but small satisfaction can be garnered from this gesture.

  22. And ironically, Tyreek Hill, who beat the snot out of his pregnant girlfriend will be welcomed to Gillette, and any other NFL stadium that hosts the Chiefs.

  24. .
    Security at Gillette Stadium is no joke. They’ve got a less than zero tolerance for extracurricular activities.
    .

  26. Arrested for throwing beer on someone? What a sad, snowflake police state we’ve become.

    But, since it’s MA, and obviously someone who got end zone front seats, I’m sure the person is connected to someone in state govt or the police, so the offending beer slinger will likely get a pass.

    Besides, C’mon, it’s the Paahts!

  29. Tyreek Hill is truly amazing. He’s the best offensive weapon in the NFL. He’s unstoppable. He’ll pick apart any defense and he’ll destroy anyone one on one. I wonder who’s faster ,Tyreek Hill or Devon Hester in his prime? Those are the fastest men the nfl has ever seen, much faster than deion sanders. I’ve seen deion get caught from behind a few times. Nobody can catch tyreek hill from behind. That’s why he’s called the cheetah. He has world class speed. Truly special speed. He’s in a class buy himself. Best of the best.

  30. “The racism talk about Boston is ridiculous. “Boston is the most racist city in the country”… I guess they haven’t visited anywhere in the south”

    ——–

    Can’t speak for Boston, but it’s rather hard to be a racist in the South these days, at least publically. Too many people from whatever race you likely hate share the same living space as you do. I guarantee saying that special word down here will get you a bloody nose and a broken jaw much quicker than in any other part of the country.

    Also, good on the Pats for dealing with the fool.

  33. This clown is not representative of all us Pats fans. Great move by the organization to ban him for life. Chiefs are a real good team !

  34. dougchillin says:
    October 15, 2018 at 2:01 pm
    How does a ban get enforced? No one checks IDs at the gate.

    ***********************************************************
    Rubber stamp on his forehead

  35. Should say. Boston is the most racist city in the north. I grew up in the south & live here now so I can tell you. It’s pretty racist. Not as bad as some southern places. But uh, it’s got some issues. But Cambridge/Somerville seems to balance it all out.

  36. The throwing of something at a player should not be condoned(and wasn’t) That said, Hill deliberately ran over to get in the face of fans after the touchdown, a move that isn’t the smartest in the opponents ballpark in the midst of an emotional game. Some might say he should have gotten a taunting penalty.

  37. Thank you. Shouldn’t be tolerated. It is a sports event. While the authorities are at it, arrest anyone trying to prevent free speech at political events, college speaking events. For those of you who preach “tolerance”, let it start with you.

  39. Boston was ground zero for the abolitionist movement, was home to nationally known paper Liberator, Horace Greeley.
    First all black contingent in Civil War, led by abolitionist.

    Henry David Thoreau’s “Civil Disobedience” essay drew from his experience of being jailed for refusing to pay tax to the Commonwealth of MA because they were returning runaway slaves to their captors.

    Massachusetts has the most distinguished record in the Nation with regard to the fight for civil rights and the ending of slavery.

    Calling Bostonians racist without understanding our progressive history reveals great ignorance.

  40. It’s good that he took the high road, but too often, fans think their ticket price entitles them to treat players in a manner that would get them arrested for similar behavior on the street.

    No, more than likely had he done this on the street he’d be crawling around on the ground picking up his teeth.

  41. Not condoning the fan’s behavior in the slightest, but running up to the fans and rubbing it in their faces is far from taking the high road.It’s classless. You can’t even taunt the opposition. Celebrate with your teamates

  42. When some refer to “Boston” and claim ‘racist’ …what they mean is South Boston and Dorchester, enclaves of diaspora from the Emerald Isle…. with longstanding prejudice and bias. …going all the way back to the Civil War draft riots in NYC.

    It is a minority viewpoint… and an embarrassment to the citizens of Massachusetts

  43. When you taunt fans of the home team you have to expect them to react that way. Im not saying its right but doesnt anyone have common sense anymore what you think they are going to do offer him their seat so he can rest.

  44. They also have cameras all over the place and probably use facial recognition technology like the casinos do. Pretty easy to track even in a big crowd

  45. Blaming the masses for the actions of one only proves the commentators ignorance. The history of fan behavior at the Razor under Bob Kraft’s ownership has been excellent. It was a reaction to a football play contrary to the hypersensitive reaction blaming racism. Did he yell a racist remark? No.

  46. Not to mention any Patriots fans who aren’t pieces of garbage who got soaked as the beer flew over them. Good. This dude doesn’t deserve to be at games anymore.

  47. Reading these comments are hilarious; just be done with it and pull the offender’s citizenship, have any children do hard labor, and of course make sure he gets fired…4th qtr at an NFL night game, visiting conference team that’s undefeated pulls ahead with 3 mins to go and Hill finds it a good idea to run up to the visiting fans. No, it’s not the *polite* or acceptable thing to do but a little context goes a looooong way…society is too sensitive and it’s on full display here.

  48. How does anyone tie racism to this incident? Does anyone seriously think skin color has anything to do with the fan’s behavior? Does anyone seriously think skin color had anything to do with Hill’s behavior either? Trust that neither party was giving race any thought at all. Gosh people, not everything is about that.

  49. It gets really tiring hearing these people bring up Hill’s domestic violence history from 6-years ago. The kid did something very stupid. Like most young people, he made bad choices. Unlike most people, he had owned the mistake he made. He has turned it into a positive. He married the woman. They have moved on. So should everyone else. He can ball! He does more for K.C. than anyone.

