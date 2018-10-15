Paul Allen, Seahawks owner and Microsoft co-founder, dies at 65

Getty Images

Paul Allen, the owner of the Seattle Seahawks who became one of the richest people in the world after co-founding Microsoft, has died at the age of 65.

Allen revealed two weeks ago that he was battling non-Hodgkins lymphoma, although he released a statement that sounded optimistic and said he would fight the disease aggressively.

After buying the Seahawks in 1996, Allen earned a reputation as an owner who was willing to spend whatever it took to give his team the best chance to win, but who was also hands-off enough that he allowed the coaches and personnel executives to determine the best course for the team. The results spoke for themselves, as the Seahawks built a competitive roster and won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, released a statement on behalf of the family.

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level,” she said.

While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Allen never married and had no children. It is unknown who will inherit the Seahawks.