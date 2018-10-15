Quincy Enunwa expected to miss a few games with high-ankle sprain

Getty Images

The Jets will play without receiver Quincy Enunwa the next few weeks. An MRI on Monday revealed a high-ankle sprain for Enunwa, Manish Mehta of the Daily News reports.

The team calls it a week-to-week injury with Enunwa’s pain tolerance factoring into his recovery time, but high-ankle sprains generally require three to four weeks.

Enunwa injured his ankle on a 9-yard catch in which he lost a fumble in the second quarter. He played 15 of 71 snaps, making only the one catch.

Enunwa, who missed all of last season with a neck injury, leads the team in targets (48), receptions (22) and receiving yards (287) through six weeks.

The Jets also won’t have safety Marcus Maye for three to four weeks after he broke his thumb, via Mehta.