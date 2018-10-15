Rams find Todd Gurley “pretty much unstoppable right now”

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley has had a lot of big games over the last two seasons, but he’d never done what he did against the Broncos on Sunday.

Gurley set a career high with 208 rushing yards in the 23-20 Rams win and he gashed the Broncos for more than seven yards a carry on his way to the new mark. Gurley credited his blockers with paving the way to his new mark, but teammates like wide receiver Robert Woods heaped the praise back on Gurley.

“I’m actually surprised that we didn’t do that last year or sooner,” Woods said, via the team’s website. “He’s been running wild ever since I got to this team. It’s just a credit to this line, this game plan, and his work ethic. And he’s a beast. You know he’s doing well when defenders are saying, ‘Man, he’s getting five yards a touch, five yards a touch.’ He’s pretty much unstoppable right now.”

Gurley now leads the league in rushing and his 11 touchdowns are the most of any player in the league. There’s a lot of football still to be played, but it looks like last year’s offensive player of the year can be a strong contender for that prize again in 2018.