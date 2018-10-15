Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison expected to be inactive tonight

Getty Images

The Packers are going to be short on experienced wide receivers tonight.

According to Lisa Salters of ESPN, Packers wideouts Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison are expected to be inactive for tonight’s game against the 49ers.

Both are dealing with hamstring issues. Cobb has missed the last two games, and Allison the last one. Both were listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Without them, the Packers will have rely on the law firm of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, and J'Mon Moore alongside Davante Adams.

That means that even though quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not questionable, his ability to keep the offense running smoothly might be.