Ravens defense found it was “time to go hunt” against Titans

Ravens safety Eric Weddle said after Sunday’s win over the Titans that the defense felt they let the team down in the Week Five loss to the Browns and wanted to do a better job against Tennessee.

They accomplished that mission. Defensive tackle Willie Henry said the team figured out early on that it was “time to go hunt” when Marcus Mariota dropped back to pass and they’d go on to set a team record with 11 sacks of the Titans quarterback in a 21-0 win.

“It was a team effort,” head coach John Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “You just felt the pocket collapse. I think he got out two or three times. … I don’t think you can really say who got the sacks as much as it could’ve been anybody, because were were just rushing so well, rushing our gaps so well. We’re very disciplined, and the sacks kind of ended up going to where Marcus tried to escape more than anything.”

The Ravens also set a franchise mark for least net passing yards allowed and gave up the second-fewest total yards in team history. They will try to keep things rolling against a well-rested Saints team in Week Seven.