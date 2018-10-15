Ravens guard Alex Lewis released from hospital, returned to Baltimore

Getty Images

The Ravens got some good news before they flew home last night, as guard Alex Lewis was able to accompany them.

That’s no small feat, after he was stretchered off the field with a possible neck injury during yesterday’s win over the Titans. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and after undergoing a CT scan was allowed to return to Baltimore where he’ll receive further tests.

“So far, so good,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “There is a lot of optimism.”

Lewis was moving all his extremities when he left the field, which was a good sign, and he raised his left hand as he was being carted off the field.

The 2016 first-rounder missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.