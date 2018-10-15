Report: Former Browns kicker played with torn groin

Getty Images

The Browns claimed no knowledge of an injury to kicker Zane Gonzalez, when they released him after two weeks.

It appears he was, in fact, hurt, and they had to pay for it.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Gonzalez saw specialist Dr. William Meyers, and tests revealed that Gonzalez played in Week Two with a slightly torn groin. The Browns gave him $35,000 in an injury settlement.

Gonzalez missed two field goals in the overtime loss to the Saints, after suffering the injury during pregame warm-ups.

Gonzalez is apparently healthy now, and ready to try out for other teams at the end of the month.