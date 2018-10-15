Report: Marcus Maye to miss 3-4 weeks with broken thumb

Getty Images

Jets safety Marcus Maye left Sunday’s win over the Colts with a thumb injury and it looks like it will be some time before he’s back in action.

Maye was in a cast after the game and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that he broke his thumb. Maye will reportedly be out of action for the next 3-4 weeks while waiting for the injury to heal.

If that’s the case, it will be the second extended absence for Maye this season. He missed the first three games of the year with a foot injury.

Maye has 20 tackles, a half-sack, a forced fumble and an interception this season. That interception came on the last play of the Week Five win over the Broncos and Maye returned it 104 yards before being tackled just short of the end zone.