Report: Vontaze Burfict not expected to be suspended

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for actions on the field in the past, but it doesn’t look like he’ll draw another ban based on his actions in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Burfict is not expected to be suspended as a result of a hit to the head of Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in third quarter. Burfict was not penalized for the hit.

Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert said after the game that he thought Burfict should be suspended. Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick expressed a more benign view of Burfict’s hit while Burfict opted not to speak to reporters.

Rapoport adds that the hit on Brown is one of “several plays that will be reviewed for a potential fine.”