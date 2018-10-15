Rod Streater out for year with neck fracture

Getty Images

The Browns opened Sunday’s game against the Chargers thin at wide receiver and the situation got worse when Rod Streater left with a neck injury in the first half.

Streater won’t be back this season. The Browns announced on Monday that Streater will miss the rest of the season with a neck fracture. The team added that Streater will not be having surgery and doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Streater’s injury came a couple of days after rookie wideout Derrick Willies broke his collarbone in practice. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday with Breshad Perriman joining the receiving corps.

Perriman was inactive on Sunday, but Streater’s injury and Rashard Higgins‘ knee issue likely mean he or another wideout will be moving into the lineup for their Week Seven trip to Tampa.