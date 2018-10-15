Sean Payton expects better balance between running backs moving forward

Getty Images

The Saints used running back Alvin Kamara a lot during Mark Ingram‘s four-game suspension to open the season and Kamara performed well as the team won three of those games.

Ingram’s return for last Monday’s game against Washington was expected to cut into Kamara’s usage, but the size of the bite was bigger than many would have predicted. Ingram had 18 touches, which was twice as many as Kamara had in the 43-19 win.

In a post-bye conference call on Monday morning, head coach Sean Payton said he expected more balance in the future and that the way the Saints scored changed the plans their last time out.

“It just changes how the game unfolds. Alvin’s nine touches, I think is a little bit of byproduct of a 60-yard scoring strike, another 40,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “Those change kind of the pitch count, if you will.”

Having to figure out the balance between two productive backs on an offense averaging 35 points a game falls into the category of a good problem for Payton to have as the Saints get back to work this week.