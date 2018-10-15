Steelers don’t expect Le’Veon Bell to show up this week

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported that Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell would return to the team this week. The fact that Fowler later that same evening published quotes from Bell created the clear impression that Bell was Fowler’s source for the report as to a Week Seven reporting window.

Week Seven is now here, and Bell has yet to report.

Per multiple reports, which apparently were pushed by the Steelers to multiple reporters at or about the same time, the Steelers do not expect Bell to return to the team this week.

As of Sunday, the Steelers had heard nothing from Bell. The fact that the Steelers now believe Bell won’t show up implies that they have since heard something from Bell, and that the end result of the communication was that Bell won’t be showing up.

So what happened? One potential explanation would be (and this is speculation not a report) that Bell planned to return today, the Steelers informed him that the team intends to use a two-week roster exemption, the Steelers proposed paying him less than $855,000 per week while on roster-exempt status, and Bell decided not to accept anything less than $855,000 per week.

Another potential explanation would be that Bell has had a change of heart, which may have been fueled by the possibility that the Steelers were going to trade him between now and the Tuesday after Week Eight. If he shows up after that day, the Steelers won’t be able to trade him.

Bell has given up $5.13 million through six weeks. But he also has avoided subjecting himself to the kind of workload that would jeopardize his earning potential if/when he becomes a free agent in March.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Steelers don’t expect Le’Veon Bell to show up this week

  1. Another possibility: the Steelers suck and he doesn’t want to play for those losers. And yes, it was an illegal pick. Fire Cheating Goodell!

  3. Play hardball with this miscreant – even if the team were to lose, the team needs to sue him into the poor house for any and all money possible. He also needs to be taken to court in order to ADD every week he has missed to his current contract (even if one does not exist); he should be forced to honor whatever he failed to sign as that is the only offer he has from the team. I am so sick of spoiled snowflake athletes who get to extort a team to deprive them of the value they deserve in compensation for having said miscreant on the team.

    The NFL should ban all players who fail to go through training camp because this would make the player more likely to be injured during regular season games.

    Throw the book at this fool. Make his life absolutely miserable through lawsuits that would prevent him from being able to play for anyone else. He is already damaged goods. Time to prevent him from ever making a dime in this sport and to run up his legal bills as a just way to make him pay for being a lazy snowflake jerk.

  5. Just a guess, but I doubt that the extra $ he gets from less touches this year makes up for the $ he is losing by not showing up.

  7. People can crap on the Raiders all day. Atleast we don’t do our stars dirty. We coulda strung Mack out on the Franchise tag. Instead we moved him so he could get paid.

  10. Football Players get screwed.

    Every other major sport has guaranteed contracts.

    Football Players drop like flies due to injury.

    Football Players get cut constantly by teams not wanting to pay them.

    No American should ever complain about a player holding out.

    I Stand with Bell

    – Pats Fan

  11. I don’t fault any NFL player for trying to maximize their earning potential. That being said, Bell will never recap the money he is losing right now by not playing, and in all likelihood, has lowered his value.
    As a GM, would you really sign him based on his history so far in the league? This is not a QB we are talking about, but a rb which, while he may be one of the best, has only shown inconsistent flashes in between all the other scenarios,ie injuries, suspensions, etc.
    Unless you’re desperate like Gruden, his actions are making him way less desirable to have on a team in the utimate team game.

  15. How can anyone see what happened to Earl Thomas and not side with the players on these issues? Its does suck when its your team but these guys have obligations to people to. His big risk is a big injury before free agency and sitting these 10 games is the best way to avoid that. If hurting my teammates was the only way to secure my children’s future it would suck but I know what choice I would make 100 out of a 100.

  16. At this point, I don’t blame Bell for staying away as long as he can. Why risk serious injury which will jeopardize his free agent windfall if he doesn’t have to?

  18. yamchargers says:

    How can anyone see what happened to Earl Thomas and not side with the players on these issues? Its does suck when its your team but these guys have obligations to people to.
    =======
    Seattle Seahawks FS Earl Thomas has career earnings of $55.91M over nine seasons, which ranks 136th among active NFL players entering 2018. He earned $10.4M in 2017, which ranked 2nd among FSs and 72nd overall in the NFL.

    I do not begrudge a player, or anyone, trying to get whatever they can in return for their labor. But if Mr. Thomas is unable to secure his children’s future (and that of 2-3 or more generations to come), it is not the fault of any NFL owner…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!